Justin Slaten News: Extends scoreless stretch

Slated retired all five batters faced to earn a hold in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Mets.

Slaten entered the middle of the seventh inning with a runner at first base and induced a double-play grounder to squelch the threat. He then got three harmless groundouts in the eighth. Slaten endured a three-game hiccup at the end of April/beginning of May (six runs, 2.1 IP), but the right-hander has been on point since. Tuesday's work extended a scoreless streak to 7.2 innings, during which he hasn't allowed a hit or walk.