Justin Turner News: Hits first home run
Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Reds.
Turner got on the board with his first home run of the season in the third inning against Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott. It's been a struggle so far for the veteran infielder in a reserve role, as he's sporting a .588 OPS, which would be Turner's worst since the .229 mark he posted in only nine games back in 2010, his second year in the majors.
