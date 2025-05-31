Fantasy Baseball
Justin Verlander headshot

Justin Verlander Injury: Next start delayed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Verlander (pectoral) isn't expected to make his next start, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melvin added that Verlander hasn't experienced a setback in his recovery from a right pectoral strain, but the ball simply hasn't been coming out of his hand the way he'd like. The 42-year-old righty will now presumably look to return to the mound next weekend, which will give Kyle Harrison enought time to make at least one more start with the Giants.

Justin Verlander
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
