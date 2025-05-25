Justin Verlander Injury: Set for mound work Tuesday

Giants manager Bob Melvin said Verlander (pectoral) is on track to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Verlander landed on the injured list Thursday after being diagnosed with a right pectoral strain, but he appears to have a chance at returning to action once the minimum 15 days are up. Melvin confirmed that Verlander resumed playing catch Saturday, and with the right-hander responding well to the workout, he's already been cleared to advance to the next phase of his recovery program. Verlander will likely complete one or two bullpen sessions before getting the green light to face hitters.