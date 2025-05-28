Justyn-Henry Malloy News: Drives in two Wednesday

Malloy went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

The Tigers staked San Francisco to a 3-0 lead, but Malloy helped power the comeback, driving in two on a fifth inning single while his team trailed 3-2. The 25-year-old isn't doing much from a reserve role, as this was his first multi-hit effort since May 12 and he has only 16 RBI through 44 games this year to along with a .645 OPS. Malloy remains a power threat, particularly against lefties, but he's hard to trust for consistent fantasy production.