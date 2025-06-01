Keider Montero News: Pitches well in no-decision

Montero did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Royals, allowing seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.2 scoreless innings.

Montero threw 53 of 72 pitches for strikes and departed one out short of qualifying for the win. The 24-year-old has now tossed back-to-back scoreless outings but has failed to complete five innings in three of his six starts this season. He'll carry a 4.02 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 40.1 innings into what will likely be a home matchup against the Cubs next weekend.