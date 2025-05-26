Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keider Montero headshot

Keider Montero News: Sharp in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Montero (2-1) worked five shutout innings in earning the victory during Monday's 3-1 win against the Giants. He surrendered just one hit and two walks while striking out three batters.

Montero worked his first scoreless outing of the season Monday, but turned things over to the bullpen after just 79 pitches suggesting he still has some work to do to earn the full trust of the coaching staff. Regardless, it was a good bounceback outing for the 24-year-old, who had surrendered eight runs over his last two starts spanning nine total innings. The right-hander is now at a 4.54 ERA for the season.

Keider Montero
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now