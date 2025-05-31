Fantasy Baseball
Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk Injury: Throws live BP session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Waldichuk (elbow) threw a live batting practice session at the Athletics' spring training complex Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Waldichuk's throwing session consisted entirely of fastballs and changeups, so he'll still need to throw breaking pitches against hitters before the Athletics clear him for a rehab assignment. The southpaw is bouncing back from May 2024 Tommy John surgery and isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list until July.

Ken Waldichuk
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
