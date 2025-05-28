Ketel Marte Injury: Absence continuing Wednesday

Marte (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The second baseman was held out of the starting nine Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms and will sit Wednesday for a second consecutive game. Arizona has a team day off Thursday, which should give Marte enough time to get healthy for Friday's series opener against Washington. Jordan Lawlar is receiving another start at the keystone in Wednesday's series finale.