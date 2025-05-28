Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte Injury: Absence continuing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Marte (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The second baseman was held out of the starting nine Tuesday due to flu-like symptoms and will sit Wednesday for a second consecutive game. Arizona has a team day off Thursday, which should give Marte enough time to get healthy for Friday's series opener against Washington. Jordan Lawlar is receiving another start at the keystone in Wednesday's series finale.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now