Ketel Marte Injury: Fighting off illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Marte isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus Pittsburgh due to an illness, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Marte is slashing .263/.366/.600 with eight homers, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored since the start of May, but he'll have to miss Tuesday's contest while he battles the flu. Jordan Lawlar will get the nod at the keystone instead and could continue to start at second if Marte has to miss any additional games.

