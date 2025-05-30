Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: Back in action Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Marte (illness) will start at second base and bat second Friday against the Nationals, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Marte sat out Arizona's last two games while fighting off an illness, but he seems to be feeling better ahead of Friday's contest. The 31-year-old will look to remain scorching hot during his return after compiling a nine-game hitting streak before getting sick.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now