Ketel Marte News: Launches homer in loss
Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Marte whacked a no-doubter into the right field stands at Dodger Stadium to give Arizona the lead in the fourth inning. It was his second home run in four games. Marte missed nearly a month with a hamstring injury, and there were timing issues initially upon his return in early May, but the second baseman has rediscovered his swing, posting a .277/.393/.745 line with seven home runs and 10 RBI over the last 13 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now