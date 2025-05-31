Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ketel Marte headshot

Ketel Marte News: On base three times in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 6:17am

Marte went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 9-7 loss to Washington.

Marte returned to action after missing two games due to an illness. He was back in the field at second base and batting second behind Corbin Carroll against a righty. Marte has hit safely in the 10 straight games, during which the second baseman is batting .350 (14-for-40) with three home runs, five RBI, one steal and nine runs scored.

Ketel Marte
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now