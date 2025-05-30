Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Ginkel headshot

Kevin Ginkel News: Officially demoted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 3:15pm

The Diamondbacks optioned Ginkel to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Ginkel has struggled out of the bullpen since returning from the injured list in late April. He has a 12.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP across 10 innings this season, and those numbers are inflated by two outings in which he gave up five earned runs in each of those games. Ginkel will head to the minors to regain his form on the mound while Jeff Brigham gets promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

Kevin Ginkel
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now