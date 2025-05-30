Kevin Ginkel News: Officially demoted to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Ginkel to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Ginkel has struggled out of the bullpen since returning from the injured list in late April. He has a 12.60 ERA and 2.10 WHIP across 10 innings this season, and those numbers are inflated by two outings in which he gave up five earned runs in each of those games. Ginkel will head to the minors to regain his form on the mound while Jeff Brigham gets promoted from Triple-A in a corresponding move.