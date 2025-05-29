Kevin Ginkel News: Set for demotion

The Diamondbacks are optioning Ginkel to Triple-A Reno ahead of their weekend series versus the Nationals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ginkel began the season on the injured list due to a shoulder injury and has not looked like his usual self sense returning at the end of April. In his most recent outing May 27, he allowed five earned on four hits and a walk and was only able to register one out. In a corresponding move, Arizona is selecting Jeff Brigham from Triple-A Reno.