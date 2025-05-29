Kevin Kelly News: Back from IL
The Rays reinstated Kelly (glute) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Tampa Bay optioned right-hander Connor Seabold to Triple-A Durham to make room in the bullpen for Kelly, who had been on the shelf since April 11 due to a left gluteal strain. Kelly proved his health during a three-appearance rehab assignment in the minors and should step into a middle-relief role for Tampa Bay.
