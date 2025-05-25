Kevin McGonigle News: Healthy again at High-A

McGonigle (ankle) has gone 2-for-7 with two doubles, three walks and one run in three games since being activated from High-A West Michigan's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The middle infielder sprained his right ankle in his season debut with West Michigan on April 4 and missed nearly seven weeks of action before getting activated. McGonigle was cleared to rejoin the Tigers' Midwest League affiliate after he completed a six-game rehab assignment at Single-A Lakeland, where he produced a .235/.350/.353 slash line over 20 plate appearances.