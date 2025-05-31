Kevin Pillar News: Entering free agency
Pillar was released by the Rangers on Saturday.
Pillar was DFA'd by the Rangers this past Sunday, and the 36-year-old outfielder will test the open market rather than remain in the organization. Pillar slashed .209/.209/.256 with one home run and three RBI in 43 plate appearances prior to his exit from the Rangers' 40-man roster. He should garner interest from teams looking to add veteran depth to its outfield.
Kevin Pillar
Free Agent
