Kevin Pillar News: Entering free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Pillar was released by the Rangers on Saturday.

Pillar was DFA'd by the Rangers this past Sunday, and the 36-year-old outfielder will test the open market rather than remain in the organization. Pillar slashed .209/.209/.256 with one home run and three RBI in 43 plate appearances prior to his exit from the Rangers' 40-man roster. He should garner interest from teams looking to add veteran depth to its outfield.

