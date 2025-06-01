Kirby Yates Injury: Ready for sim game

Yates (hamstring) is expected to face hitters in a simulated game early this week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Yates threw a bullpen session Friday that apparently went well, and he appears ready to move on to the next phase of his throwing program as he works his way back from a right hamstring strain. If all goes well during the sim game, Yates could bypass a minor-league rehab assignment and return from the 15-day injured list next weekend.