Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kirby Yates headshot

Kirby Yates Injury: Ready for sim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Yates (hamstring) is expected to face hitters in a simulated game early this week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Yates threw a bullpen session Friday that apparently went well, and he appears ready to move on to the next phase of his throwing program as he works his way back from a right hamstring strain. If all goes well during the sim game, Yates could bypass a minor-league rehab assignment and return from the 15-day injured list next weekend.

Kirby Yates
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now