Kirby Yates Injury: Throws off mound Friday

Yates (hamstring) threw off a bullpen mound Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

This was the first time Yates has thrown off a mound since he landed on the IL with a hamstring issue May 18. Per Ardaya, the veteran reliever said Friday that he hasn't felt any discomfort in the hamstring since a few days after initially getting hurt and indicated that he is optimistic he isn't going to miss much more time. Yates is eligible to be activated June 2, and he could be back with the Dodgers around that date if he comes out of Friday's session with any setbacks.