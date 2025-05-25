Kodai Senga News: Collects fifth win
Senga (5-3) earned the win Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing one run on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.
The New York right-hander toiled a bit against the vaunted Dodgers, generating just seven whiffs out of 101 total pitches. The lone blemish on Senga's performance was a leadoff homer conceded to Shohei Ohtani. Despite an elevated walk rate (4.2 K/9) across 55.2 innings, Senga has yet to allow more than three runs in any outing. He'll carry a 1.46 ERA and 1.24 WHIP into his next start, which is currently slated to be against the feeble Rockies at home next weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now