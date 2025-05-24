Kody Clemens News: Stays hot with homer

Clemens went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

The 29-year-old took Michael Wacha deep to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and chase the righty from the game. Clemens has hit safely in each of his last six games and has an extra-base hit in five straight, and since May 11 he's batting .406 (13-for-32) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, six runs and nine RBI in 10 contests. The Twins' infield is nearly at full strength following the return of Carlos Correa from the concussion IL on Friday, but Clemens -- who has seen action at first base, second base, and both outfield corners in 2025 -- will be hard to dislodge from his strong-side platoon role given his current form.