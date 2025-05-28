Kolby Allard News: Effective in spot start

Allard didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers, giving up two runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Making his first start of the season after seven relief appearances, Allard threw 44 of 62 pitches for strikes but left the mound in line for the loss, only for the Guardians' offense to rally late against Tanner Scott and the Dodgers' bullpen. Allard has been effective as a long reliver and swingman this year, posting a 2.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 22 innings, but that lack of dominance -- not to mention a 5.71 career ERA in the majors -- makes him a risky fantasy option even in AL-only formats.