Kolby Allard News: Getting spot start Wednesday

The Guardians will have Allard start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers at Progressive Field, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Slade Cecconi had been slated to take the hill Wednesday, but he ended up being scratched while he tends to mild groin tightness. As a result, Allard will be called upon to make his first start of the season in the big leagues, as the 27-year-old lefty has previously made all of his appearances of the bullpen since getting called up from Triple-A Columbus on April 26. Allard will likely be operating on somewhat of a restricted workload Wednesday, though he did make four starts for Columbus earlier this season and has made six-, four- and three-inning relief appearances for the Guardians over the past month. If he fares well Wednesday and if Cecconi's groin issue is more serious than anticipated and forces him to go on the injured list, Allard could be in line for additional turns through the Cleveland rotation.