Kristian Campbell News: Playing a game at 1B over weekend

Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Campbell will play first base during one game of Boston's three-game series in Atlanta that starts Friday, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox have been searching for an answer at first base since Triston Casas (knee) suffered a season-ending injury in early May, and the search became even more dire a week later when Romy Gonzalez (quadriceps) hit the injured list. Campbell began taking first-base reps during pregame warmups shortly after Gonzalez's injury, and he'll get his first crack at in-game action this weekend. The 23-year-old rookie is slashing .225/.312/.354 in 202 plate appearances this season,