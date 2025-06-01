Kristian Campbell News: Starting, but not at first base

Campbell will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Campbell's inclusion in the lineup isn't noteworthy in itself, though the fact that he's playing second base is unexpected after manager Alex Cora had previously said that he planned to give the rookie his first career start at first base this weekend. Cora appears to have had a late change of heart and will instead use Abraham Toro at first base in the series finale, but Campbell has been taking pregame reps at the position for a couple weeks now and should eventually get a look.