Kumar Rocker Injury: Encouraging rehab start

Rocker (shoulder) allowed two hits and no walks and struck out three over three scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start with Double-A Frisco.

Rocker cruised Friday, making use of his full arsenal across his 34 pitches while sporting a fastball that sat around 96 to 98 miles per hour. Per MLB.com, manager Bruce Bochy said that the young right-hander will need at least a few more appearances in the minors before making his return from the 15-day injured list. Prior to being deactivated, Rocker turned in a 8.10 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 20 innings, and he may not be a lock to reclaim a rotation spot once he returns from the IL with veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (3.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP over eight starts) having thus far delivered decent results for the Rangers.