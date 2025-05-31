Kumar Rocker Injury: Impressive in rehab start
Rocker (shoulder) allowed one walk and struck out five over four hitless and scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.
Rocker was untouchable, retiring the first 12 batters faced before issuing a walk to lead off the fifth inning. That ended his night. It was Rocker's second rehab appearance, which followed three scoreless innings for Double-A Midland a week prior. After the Midland game, Texas manager Bruce Bochy estimated the right-hander would need a few more starts, and that may still be the case. Rocker threw 53 pitches in the Round Rock start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now