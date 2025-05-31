Kumar Rocker Injury: Impressive in rehab start

Rocker (shoulder) allowed one walk and struck out five over four hitless and scoreless innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Rocker was untouchable, retiring the first 12 batters faced before issuing a walk to lead off the fifth inning. That ended his night. It was Rocker's second rehab appearance, which followed three scoreless innings for Double-A Midland a week prior. After the Midland game, Texas manager Bruce Bochy estimated the right-hander would need a few more starts, and that may still be the case. Rocker threw 53 pitches in the Round Rock start.