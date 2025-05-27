Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kumar Rocker headshot

Kumar Rocker Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Rocker (shoulder) will transfer his rehab program to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Rocker made his first rehab outing with Double-A Frisco this past Friday, during which he allowed two hits and now walks while striking out three across three scoreless frames. The aim for Rocker on Thursday is to reach four innings and toss 60 pitches in Triple-A, and he'll likely need at least a few more appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list.

Kumar Rocker
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now