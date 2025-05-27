Kumar Rocker Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Rocker (shoulder) will transfer his rehab program to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Rocker made his first rehab outing with Double-A Frisco this past Friday, during which he allowed two hits and now walks while striking out three across three scoreless frames. The aim for Rocker on Thursday is to reach four innings and toss 60 pitches in Triple-A, and he'll likely need at least a few more appearances before being activated from the 15-day injured list.