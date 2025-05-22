Kumar Rocker Injury: Starting rehab assignment

Rocker (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rocker has been sidelined since late April with a right shoulder impingement but has been cleared for rehab games after getting through a live batting practice session earlier this week. He will need multiple rehab starts, assuming the Rangers intend to bring him back as a starting pitcher, but Grant raises the possibility that the club could accelerate Rocker's return by having him pitch in relief.