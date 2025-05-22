Kumar Rocker Injury: Starting rehab assignment
Rocker (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rocker has been sidelined since late April with a right shoulder impingement but has been cleared for rehab games after getting through a live batting practice session earlier this week. He will need multiple rehab starts, assuming the Rangers intend to bring him back as a starting pitcher, but Grant raises the possibility that the club could accelerate Rocker's return by having him pitch in relief.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now