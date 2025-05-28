Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Bradish headshot

Kyle Bradish Injury: Continuing to progress

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 11:48am

Bradish (elbow) said Wednesday he's about halfway through his bullpen progression and is hoping to throw live BP in early July, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bradish's recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in June continues to go smoothly, and he's set a target goal for the next step in his progression. If he begins facing live hitters in early July and goes out on a Minor League rehab assignment shortly after, he could be back with the Orioles in August.

Kyle Bradish
Baltimore Orioles
