Kyle Farmer News: Looks to be primary first baseman

Farmer went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Saturday against the Mets.

Farmer's performance didn't stand out, but he started at first base on the same day that Michael Toglia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Farmer also occupied the position when Toglia got a breather from May 21 to May 23, signs that combine to suggest he'll serve as Colorado's primary first baseman for the time being. He has only a .236/.274/.365 line across 157 plate appearances for the season.