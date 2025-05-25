Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Farmer headshot

Kyle Farmer News: On bench for second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Farmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

After a stretch of four straight starts, Farmer now finds himself on the bench for a second day in a row. The Rockies seem content to let Michael Toglia work through his ongoing struggles at the plate and aren't yet to ready to demote him to Triple-A Albuquerque, so despite the recent uptick in playing time, Farmer doesn't look like he'll usurp Toglia as the team's everyday first baseman just yet.

Kyle Farmer
Colorado Rockies
