Kyle Farmer News: Playing time picking up
Farmer will start at first base and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Farmer will make his fifth start in six games and his second in a row at first base. Though Farmer has gone 5-for-19 with two home runs and two doubles over his previous five games, his uptick in playing time seems to be mostly a result of first baseman Michael Toglia beginning to lose his grip on an everyday role rather than Farmer earning it. The 8-41 Rockies are already well removed from playoff contention and have more of a long-term investment in the 26-year-old Toglia, but his 41.7 percent strikeout rate in May has made it increasingly more difficult for interim manager Warren Schaeffer to let him work through his struggles.
