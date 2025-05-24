Kyle Finnegan Injury: Battling shoulder fatigue
Finnegan was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Giants due to shoulder fatigue, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Finnegan hasn't pitched since blowing the save against Atlanta on Thursday. He reported soreness in his shoulder following his last outing, but manager Dave Martinez said that imaging on his shoulder came back negative, and the 33-year-old righty is considered day-to-day for now.
