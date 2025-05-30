Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Finnegan headshot

Kyle Finnegan News: Finishes off extra-inning win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Finnegan (shoulder) struck out a batter and allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk in an inning of relief in Thursday's 9-3 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Finnegan made his first appearance in a week, as his bout with shoulder fatigue prompted the Nationals to stay away from him for several days. The right-hander might have been a candidate to pitch earlier in the series, but a 9-1 loss Tuesday and a 9-0 win Wednesday presented no high-leverage opportunities for manager Dave Martinez to work him back in. The Nationals instead waited until Thursday to call upon their closer to finish out the game, even though his appearance didn't come in a save situation after Washington put up seven runs in the top of the 10th. Finnegan should continue to see the bulk of the save opportunities for Washington after converting 15 of his 18 chances prior to his brief absence.

Kyle Finnegan
Washington Nationals
