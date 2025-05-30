Kyle Finnegan News: Gives up run in 16th save

Finnegan allowed one run, hit one batsman and didn't surrender a hit or a walk over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Finnegan plunked Corbin Carroll, who stole second and then finished his trip around the bases on consecutive groundouts. Finnegan appears to be recovered from shoulder fatigue that kept him out of game action for a week. He's allowed three runs (one earned) over his last three innings. For the season, the Nationals' closer has a 2.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB while converting 16 of 19 save opportunities over 20.2 innings.