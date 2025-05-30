Kyle Freeland News: Still searching for first win

Freeland (0-8) took the loss against the Mets on Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings.

Freeland put the Rockies behind early when he yielded a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor. Freeland gave up additional runs in the third and fourth, including a Starling Marte solo homer. The 32-year-old southpaw was able to limit the damage to three runs and came away with his fourth quality start of the season, but he couldn't avoid the loss as the Rockies were limited to just two runs. Freeland hasn't recorded a win since September of 2024, and through 12 starts this season he holds a 5.72 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 61.1 innings. He'll look to get into the win column for the first time in 2025 in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against Miami.