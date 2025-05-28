Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Gibson News: Picked up by Rays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 2:32pm

The Rays agreed to a contract with Gibson on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gibson made four starts with the Orioles before being released May 20, and he logged a 16.78 ERA and 2.92 WHIP over 12.1 innings during that stretch. The veteran will get a fresh start with Tampa Bay, though it's not clear where he'll fit. The Rays currently don't have any holes in their rotation, and the bullpen boasts a 3.26 ERA.

