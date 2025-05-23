Kyle Harrison News: Joining Giants' rotation

Harrison will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

He's absorbing the rotation spot vacated by the injured Justin Verlander (pectoral). Harrison has made four relief appearances since being recalled earlier this month, allowing two runs with a 7:3 K:BB over 5.1 frames. The lefty had been starting at Triple-A Sacramento but hasn't pitched more than two innings in over three weeks, so he's likely to have a limited workload versus the Nationals.