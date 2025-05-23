Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Harrison News: Moving into rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2025 at 10:32am

The Giants announced that Harrison will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison will take over the rotation spot that previously belonged to Justin Verlander (pectoral), who was placed on the injured list Thursday. The 23-year-old lefty has made four relief appearances since being recalled earlier this month, allowing two runs with a 7:3 K:BB over 5.1 frames. Harrison had been starting at Triple-A Sacramento prior to his call-up but hasn't pitched more than two innings in over three weeks, so he's likely to have a limited workload versus the Nationals.

