Kyle Harrison News: Picking up another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Harrison is slated to start Friday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

After getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 4, Harrison initially worked out of the bullpen, but he moved into the rotation last week following Justin Verlander's (pectoral) placement on the injured list. Harrison took a loss to the Nationals in his first start with the Giants last Saturday, giving up two runs in four innings while striking out four batters. The lefty should have a longer leash in his second start after tossing just 57 pitches against Washington, but he may not be guaranteed any turns through the rotation beyond Friday. Verlander threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and could be ready to return from the IL as soon as next week.

Kyle Harrison
San Francisco Giants
