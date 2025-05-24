Kyle Harrison News: Stuck with loss in Saturday's start

Harrison (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 3-0 to the Nationals, giving up two runs on five hits over four innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 23-year-old southpaw pitched well in his first big-league start of the season, tossing 43 of 57 pitches for strikes, but Harrison served up a two-run homer to James Wood in the first inning and the Giants' offense never woke up. With Justin Verlander (pectoral) on the shelf, Harrison will get at least one more turn through the rotation, and he should get stretched out enough to potentially qualify for a win next weekend in Miami. Through 9.1 MLB innings in 2025, Harrison has a 3.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB.