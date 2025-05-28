Kyle Hart News: Officially called up

The Padres recalled Hart from Triple-A El Paso to start Wednesday's game against the Marlins

Hart will fill Michael King's (shoulder) spot in San Diego's rotation after King was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Hart made the Padres' opening day rotation, but was demoted to Triple-A after logging a 6.00 ERA in five starts. The 32-year-old has made three starts at El Paso, tallying a 3.07 ERA and 12:12 K:BB over 14.2 innings. Omar Cruz was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.