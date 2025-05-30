Kyle Hart News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Hart to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Bradgley Rodriguez, whose contract was selected by the Padres from Double-A San Antonio. Hart was promoted to the majors to start against the Marlins on Wednesday and allowed five runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one batter in 4.2 innings in a no-decision. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has a 3.07 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 12:12 K:BB across 14.2 innings.