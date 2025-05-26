Kyle Hart News: Slated to start Wednesday

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Monday that Hart will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso and start against the Marlins on Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres will turn to Hart to fill in the gap in the rotation vacated by Michael King (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Hart went 2-2 across five major-league starts before being optioned to Triple-A in late April and posted a 6.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 21 innings.