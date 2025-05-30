Kyle Higashioka News: Playing time picking up
Higashioka went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 11-1 win over St. Louis.
It was Higashioka's first multi-hit game in 11 outings this month, and he scored a season-high three runs as part of the Rangers' offensive outburst. The veteran backstop remains a without a home run in his last 17 contests (51 at-bats), during which he's batting just .216 with two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. Even so, Higashioka has a clearer pathway to action as the designated hitter while Joc Pederson nurses a broken hand, as the former has started four of Texas' past five games since the latter went down.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now