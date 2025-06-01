Kyle Higashioka News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Higashioka is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Jonah Heim is back behind the plate Sunday, but he's gone 2-for-23 with no walks and 10 strikeouts over his last eight games and seems to be losing his grip as the Rangers' No. 1 backstop. Higashioka, meanwhile, had started each of the previous four games -- three at catcher, one at designated hitter -- and went 3-for-11 during that stretch to bring his average up to .233 on the season. Though he'll be out of the lineup for the series finale, Higashioka may have at least moved into a timeshare with Heim at catcher.