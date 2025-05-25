Fantasy Baseball
Kyle Hurt headshot

Kyle Hurt Injury: Progresses to bullpen sessions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Hurt (elbow) recently began throwing bullpen sessions at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

The progression to throwing bullpens represents a significant step for Hurt in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The procedure took place last July, so Hurt isn't a certainty to make it back to pitching in big-league games this year, but a return in September isn't out of the question.

Kyle Hurt
Los Angeles Dodgers
