Kyle Hurt Injury: Progresses to bullpen sessions
Hurt (elbow) recently began throwing bullpen sessions at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.
The progression to throwing bullpens represents a significant step for Hurt in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The procedure took place last July, so Hurt isn't a certainty to make it back to pitching in big-league games this year, but a return in September isn't out of the question.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now