Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kyle Manzardo headshot

Kyle Manzardo News: Sitting against Skubal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo has turned in a 204 wRC+ in a small sample of 34 plate appearances against southpaws this season, but the Guardians will still be selective with his usage versus same-handed pitching. With reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, Manzardo will head to the bench and will open up the designated-hitter spot for Jose Ramirez.

Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now