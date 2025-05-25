Kyle Manzardo News: Sitting against Skubal

Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Manzardo has turned in a 204 wRC+ in a small sample of 34 plate appearances against southpaws this season, but the Guardians will still be selective with his usage versus same-handed pitching. With reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, Manzardo will head to the bench and will open up the designated-hitter spot for Jose Ramirez.